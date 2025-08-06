Flood Defends His Support Of Trump Bill To Hostile Crowd

Republican congressman Mike Flood has gotten an earful during a Nebraska town hall held to defend his support of President Donald Trump's tax breaks and spending cuts law. Flood braved the ire of a Democratic-leaning college town audience dominated by hundreds of people intent on expressing their displeasure chiefly with cuts to Medicaid benefits and tax reductions tilted toward the wealthy. Flood described the law Monday in Lincoln as less than perfect but stood firm on its Medicaid and tax provisions, fueling a barrage of jeers and chants from the hostile audience. How voters receive the law could go a long way to determine whether Republicans keep power in next year’s midterm elections.