KIOS News

NE Sues CA Company For Illegal Sale Of Synthetic THC Products

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published August 6, 2025 at 10:40 AM CDT
AP

The State of Nebraska is suing a California-based company for unlawfully selling synthetic THC products in the state. Attorney General Mike Hilgers says Savage Enterprises has been selling synthetic THC vapes and gummies in shops across Nebraska. The AG's office says the products have dangerously high concentrations of Delta-8 THC and target children and teens with their packaging. The suit aims to stop the sale of Savage Enterprises' products in Nebraska and recover civil penalties.
News KIOS NewsvapinglawsuitMike Hilgers
24/7 News Source
See stories by 24/7 News Source