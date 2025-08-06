NE Sues CA Company For Illegal Sale Of Synthetic THC Products

The State of Nebraska is suing a California-based company for unlawfully selling synthetic THC products in the state. Attorney General Mike Hilgers says Savage Enterprises has been selling synthetic THC vapes and gummies in shops across Nebraska. The AG's office says the products have dangerously high concentrations of Delta-8 THC and target children and teens with their packaging. The suit aims to stop the sale of Savage Enterprises' products in Nebraska and recover civil penalties.