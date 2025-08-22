WWII Ace Pilot Dies In Beatrice At 103

A World War II veteran from Nebraska believed to be America’s last surviving “ace” pilot because he shot down five enemy planes has died. Donald McPherson's death at age 103 earlier this month was first reported by the Beatrice Daily Sun. The Fagen Fighters WWII Museum and the American Fighter Aces Association both listed McPherson as the last surviving WWII ace. He also received the prestigious Congressional Gold Medal and three Distinguished Flying Crosses. But McPherson’s daughter, Beth Delabar, told the newspaper that her dad wanted to be remembered more for his dedication to faith, family and community than for his wartime feats.