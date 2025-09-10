First West Nile Cases Of Season Confirmed In Douglas County

The Douglas County Health Department confirms the first two cases of West Nile virus in the county this season.The department says one of the cases has been identified as locally acquired.The health department says most people infected with West Nile through mosquito bites do not develop symptoms, and those who do typically experience only mild, flu-like illness.However, fewer than one in 150 individuals may develop severe disease.Adults older than 50 and people with weakened immune systems are at the greatest risk of serious health complications.