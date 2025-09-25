KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 9/25/25

The former executive director of the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission is indicted on federal charges. Court records show Hobert Rupe conspired with Brent Zywiec to benefit his strip clubs in Lincoln in exchange for access to dancers, free drinks, and sexual favors. Rupe would then allegedly use his influence on the commission to protect Zywiec's liquor licenses and point authorities toward his competitors in Omaha. Rupe faces seven charges including wire fraud and Hobbs Act extortion.

A former bookkeeper who embezzled nearly a half-million dollars from a Christian school is sentenced in federal court. Joya Kinney was sentenced to nine months in prison and three years on supervised release. The former bookkeeper for Cornerstone Christian School in Bellevue was accused of stealing 452-thousand-dollars from the school for use on personal credit card debt and online purchases.

The FDA is expanding the recall of frozen and possibly radioactive shrimp sold in some Nebraska stores. The new brands included in the warning are Sand Bar, Arctic Shores, Best Yet, Great American, and First Street. The shrimp were sold between June and September in more than 30 states including Nebraska. The FDA says shipping containers may have been contaminated with radioactive material. More information is available on FDA-dot-gov.

An early morning fire south of 72nd and Dodge took Omaha firefighters almost an hour to get under control. Fire crews were dispatched to the scene just after 1 a.m. to the building that used to house Gameroom. The fire had spread to the attic space, and a second alarm was dispatched. Omaha Fire says the vacant building was unsecured with evidence of squatters in the area. Damages are estimated at 50-thousand-dollars, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Nebraska lawmaker is seeking another term in office. State Senator John Fredrickson announced his re-election campaign yesterday. The District 20 senator says he will spend his second term focusing on economic growth, collaboration, and problem-solving.

The city of Omaha is planning to waive downtown parking meter fees for this weekend's parade honoring local boxing champion Terence Crawford. The free parking will also apply to garages at 16th and Douglas, 13th and Capitol and at 19th and Harney streets. The festivities start on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. with a celebration at Heartland of America Park.