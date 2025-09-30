KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 9/30/25

A state agency has revoked the professional license of the leader of Iowa’s largest school district days after he was detained on accusations that he was living and working in the country illegally. The Iowa Board of Educational Examiners says in a letter to Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts that he was ineligible to hold a license because “you no longer possess legal presence in the United States.” U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Roberts on Friday, saying he was subject to a removal order that a judge issued in 2024. Roberts is a Guyana native who entered the United States on a student visa in 1999. The school board has voted Monday to put Roberts on unpaid leave.

Two members of the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission are resigning. Chairman Bruce Bailey and board member Kim Lowe stepped down at the request of Governor Jim Pillen. The governor's office is taking applications for the commission until October 17th.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is opting the state into a new federal program. The Federal Tax Credit Scholarship program will provide K through 12 scholarships for families and give taxpayers a credit towards those scholarships. The program is tied to President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill.

New Mexico lawmakers are convening in a special session this week to boost funding for food assistance and rural health care. The Democratic governor says action is needed because of President Donald Trump's big bill that cuts taxes and spending. The Democratic-led states of Colorado and California also have taken action to counteract Trump's big bill. But Republican-led states like Iowa have not. Iowa's conformity to the federal tax code could cost its general fund $437 million this fiscal year, according to the state revenue department. The state’s finances also could suffer from Trump’s trade war with China, a top export market for farmers. The state still has billions of dollars in reserves. “We’re in a good position to weather some of the ag and some of the effects of the One Big Beautiful Bill,” Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said, “but we also have to be mindful as we move forward.” The differing responses highlight a partisan divide over Trump's signature legislative accomplishment and its economic consequences. All states are likely to see some impact from the bill, but major Medicaid and food stamp changes don't kick in until future years.

A series of hearings will take place over the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's proposed budget cuts. UNL Chancellor Rodney Bennett revealed the 27-point-five-million-dollars in proposed cuts earlier this month. The hearings will take place between October 1st and 10th.