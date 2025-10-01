KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 10/1/25

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has opted Nebraska into a federal program to use taxpayer dollars for private school tuition. This comes despite Nebraska voters repealing a similar state law last year. The federal program is part of the federal tax and budget bill passed in July. It allows taxpayers to direct up to $1,700 in federal income taxes they owe to scholarship groups for private school expenses. Critics argue this undermines the will of the voters. Pillen insists the measure won't affect public school funding, saying it benefits both public and private schools.

A paid sick leave law is taking effect in Nebraska. The Nebraska Healthy Families and Workplaces Act goes into effect today. The law calls for companies with 11 to 19 workers to grant 40 hours of paid sick time per year, and companies with more than 20 workers are required to grant them 56 hours of paid sick time per year. The law excludes people under 16, seasonal agriculture workers, and workers at small businesses with 10 or fewer employees.

Omaha City Councilmember Brinker Harding is continuing to promote his proposed ordinance that addresses homelessness.The council voted to delay a vote on the measure until October 21st to allow for Harding to amend the proposal.The measure would ban encampments on public property and allow people living in the encampments to be removed and cited after a 24-hour notice.

The Nebraska Medical Cannabis Commission is not expected to meet today's deadline to begin granting cultivator licenses. The commission met yesterday, but they were two members short after Governor Jim Pillen asked Commissioners Bruce Bailey and Kim Lowe to resign from the Liquor Control and Medical Cannabis Commissions. The medical cannabis commission will next meet on October 7th.

The State is sending Nebraska retailers selling synthetic THC products cease and desist letters, asking them to stop selling the illegal products. Attorney General Mike Hilgers says the twelve letters notify the stores that they're selling illegal products, which often have inaccurate or misleading packaging. The AG's Office says if the retailers don't return signed forms saying they have stopped selling the products, the state will seek legal penalties and potential prosecution. The Attorney General has sent similar letters to more than 300 other stores and filed 16 lawsuits.

Ian Roberts has announced his resignation as the Des Moines Public School Superintendent following his recent detainment. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Roberts on Friday after authorities say he was hired while under a now work authorization in the U.S. and an illegal migrant status. State officials and lawmakers have since launched investigations into how he passed multiple background checks before being hired as DMPS Superintendent in 2023.The district's board reportedly accepted Roberts' resignation yesterday, hours after he submitted it.