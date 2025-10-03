KIOS FM Local News For Friday, 10/3/25

A large gas leak is to blame for evacuations in Omaha. The leak was reported yesterday at an office building near 24th and Wirt streets. Authorities also closed an area from 22nd to 25th streets and from Binney to Spencer as a precaution.

Nebraska officials have missed a deadline to grant licenses to marijuana growers under a new medical marijuana law approved by voters. This delay highlights ongoing resistance in GOP-led states like Nebraska, where Republican leaders are trying to weaken or overturn the law. On Tuesday, Lia Post, who suffers from chronic pain, expressed frustration at a commission meeting as the deadline loomed. Many states have legalized some form of marijuana use, but some Republican leaders continue to oppose it, citing safety concerns. Critics argue this undermines voter intentions.

Preparations are continuing in converting the Work Ethics Camp in McCook into an ICE detention center. WOWT reports that 194 inmates were housed at the camp on August 20th when Governor Jim Pillen announced the ICE detention center plan. Less than 100 inmates remain at the camp as many have headed to community corrections as they prepare to be released.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing is discussing concerns about last weekend's traffic stop involving boxer Terence Crawford. Ewing says police must adjust to a 2023 state statute that allows Nebraskans to open carry guns. Crawford was pulled over by Omaha police near 12th and Capitol on September 28th for allegedly driving recklessly, and officers ordered everyone out of Crawford's car at gunpoint after spotting a firearm in the vehicle. Police later confirmed all four of the people in Crawford's vehicle were allowed to carry guns.

Federal authorities have charged Ian Roberts, the former superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district, with possessing firearms while in the U.S. illegally. Roberts resigned this week after being detained by immigration agents. Roberts appeared by video Thursday before a judge in Des Moines. Federal authorities said Roberts had a final removal order that was issued last year, and an immigration judge denied a motion to reopen Roberts’ immigration case in April this year. They allege Roberts had four firearms in his possession, one in his school-issued vehicle and three at his residence. Roberts' attorney said he will exercise his right to plead not guilty if he is indicted.

Berkshire Hathaway is buying Occidental Petroleum’s chemical division for $9.7 billion in what may be one of the last big deals of Warren Buffett. Buffett wasn’t mentioned anywhere in materials released by Berkshire Hathaway on Thursday, seemingly signaling the passing of the torch to Greg Abel. Berkshire generally doesn’t consolidate its subsidiaries, so OxyChem will likely continue operating independently.