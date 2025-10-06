KIOS FM Local News For Monday, 10/6/25

Federal authorities have revealed that the superintendent of Iowa's largest school district, Ian Roberts, had a criminal history before his arrest by immigration agents. The native of Guyana was in the U.S. illegally and lacked work authorization for several years. Officials said the charges on his record include drug possession and weapons offenses. Des Moines Public Schools hired him over two years ago to lead its district of about 30,000 students. The school board is suing the consulting company that vetted Roberts. Also Friday, Des Moines school officials sued the consulting company that conducted the superintendent search in 2022.

A swatting call at the University of Nebraska-Omaha is under investigation. Police were called to the campus on Saturday after receiving a report of a shooter at the Criss Library. Officers determined that the call was a hoax and there was no active threat.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is issuing a warning to drivers. They're reminding everyone that deer are more active in the fall, which is mating season. Officials say that can often make deer bolder and less wary of cars. They are most active at dusk and dawn. If you do hit and kill a deer, you can take possession of it, but you must notify the commission within 24 hours and receive a salvage tag.

Iowa officials are preparing for the Crown Prince Haakon of Norway's visit to the city of Decorah today. Prince Haakon's visit is part of a tour celebrating 200 years of organized immigration from Norway to the United States. Officials say Decorah has significant Norwegian history and ties, which is why it was listed among his three-city visit throughout the state. A street festival on and around the Vesterheim campus will start at 10 a.m. today, followed by a ceremony at The Royal Family Samlings Hall in Hanson Vesterheim Commons and a commemoration event to highlight Prince Haakon's visit at 1:15 p.m. at the Luther College Center for Faith and Life Main Hall. Prince Haakon's visit to Decorah makes him the ninth member of the Norwegian Royal Family since 1939 to visit the city.

Sioux City Fire Rescue has officially launched Fire Prevention Week. Yesterday, Sioux City Fire Rescue held open houses at all of its stations to kick-start the event, allowing residents to learn more about the initiative. "Charge into Fire Safety" is this year's theme, which focuses on safety when using products with lithium-ion batteries. Lieutenant John Nelsen says lithium batteries are common in many products, as they tend to fail and start fires when not stored or disposed of properly. More details on Fire Prevention Week are available on the National Fire Protection Association website.

The University of Nebraska football team is celebrating a conference victory. Quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 194 yards and a touchdown as the Huskers defeated Michigan State 38-to-27 on Saturday. Nebraska improves to four-and-one overall.