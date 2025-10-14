KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 10/14/25

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is rejecting a proposal to house federal ICE detainees at the Douglas County Department of Corrections. Commissioners Roger Garcia, Chris Rodgers, Jim Cavanaugh, and Brian Fahey detailed several reasons on Friday why they were rejecting the proposal from Sheriff Aaron Hansen and the League of United Latino American Citizens. The commissioners noted that people who help Nebraska's economy should not be detained if they have no criminal record.

Iowa National Guard members are preparing for the impacts of missed paychecks this week. Since the federal government shutdown on October 1st, hundreds of Iowa National Guard members have worked without pay or have been furloughed. Troops are now preparing for the possibility of not receiving a paycheck on time, as Public Affairs Director Jackie Schmillen says October 15th is a scheduled pay date. Schmillen also noted that the Iowa National Guard is working with the state's Congressional Delegation and Governor Kim Reynolds to push for new federal legislation soon. Over 500 Iowa National Guard employees are furloughed, with roughly a thousand full-time employees still working, and another 18-hundred troops currently deployed.

Iowa has joined a national coalition of 34 states to support a Tennessee law protecting children from social media harm. The law alleges that social media companies use addictive and destructive strategies to get children hooked on their platforms despite studies showing that social media use leads to anxiety and depression in adolescents. Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird says that "prohibiting companies from profiting off the exploitation of our kids' mental health is common sense. "She also argues that health and safety standards are essential for all residents, especially children. The State of Florida recently led the coalition after Tennessee adopted the law in May 2024.

The city of Omaha is revealing plans about upgrades to Tranquility Park. City officials will host an open house on the project on October 23rd at 5:00 p.m. at the Saddlebrook Community Center. Residents will have the chance to ask questions and give feedback about the project.

More than two-thousand people came out to honor those impacted by breast cancer over the weekend. The annual Susan G. Komen: More than Pink Walk, which was hosted at Werner Park, raised more than 450-thousand dollars for cancer research, treatment and education. Participants in the event walked either one or three miles around the ballpark.

Matt Rhule has professed his love for living and working in Nebraska and trying to return the Cornhuskers to the upper echelon of college football. But he did nothing to shut down speculation he could be up for the Penn State job, which opened with Sunday’s firing of James Franklin. Rhule has deep ties to Penn State. He met his wife there, and is close friends with athletic director Pat Kraft.