KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 10/15/2025

Plans for an ICE facility in Nebraska are moving forward. Governor Jim Pillen spoke today at an event in Norfolk, saying the old McCook Work Ethic Camp in Willow County will be operational by November. The low offender facility will be known as the "Cornhusker Clink. "It will be used as a regional hub. However most documents about a planned camp haven't been released, despite numerous requests.

Iowa National Guard officials say that service members will continue to receive their pay during the federal government shutdown. Today marks the 15th day of the government shutdown, and ING Public Affairs Director Jackie Schmillen has ensured it won't affect several service members. This includes those who are deployed, serving on Title 32 orders, and the Active Guard and Reserve force. However, Schmillen says that federal civilian technicians and dual-status military technicians will not receive pay during the shutdown, regardless of whether they are furloughed or required to work. By law, they will receive back pay once an appropriation is approved, and those who need assistance can contact the Soldier and Family Readiness office.

Sioux City now has additional funds for its homelessness prevention program. City council members accepted a 104-thousand-dollar grant from the Iowa Finance Authority on Monday for the program. Jill Wanderscheid with Neighborhood Services says the money will be used to assist people facing eviction with up to three months of rent payments. Applications for rental assistance will be available once the city launches its program, which is expected this fall. Wanderscheid also says that the neighborhood services department plans to apply for more grants soon to boost the homelessness prevention program.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing is facing a lawsuit. WOWT reports that the lawsuit accuses Ewing of deleting a social media comment. The plaintiff says their comment on the mayor's Facebook page that was deleted was critical of the city's handling of a sinkhole problem near 16th and Harney streets. The lawsuit argues that deleting the comment was a violation of the plaintiff's First Amendment rights.

A former candidate for Omaha mayor is now running for the Nebraska Senate. Dr. T.L. Brewer is running for the District Eight seat. The seat is currently held by State Senator Megan Hunt, who cannot run for re-election next year due to term limits.

The Mutual of Omaha Tower in downtown Omaha is now the state's tallest building. Mutual of Omaha officials say the completion of the 44th floor of the tower, has made the building the tallest in Nebraska. The building now surpasses the 634-foot-tall First National Bank Tower in Omaha, and it will top out at 677 feet.