Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Nebraska Jazz Orchestra: Christmas and All That Jazz

KIOS
Published December 5, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST
njo22.jpg

Join The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra on December 13th at 7:30pm as they present a holiday concert full of classic arrangements to get everyone in the holiday spirit, including pieces from their 1998 album, Christmas Jazz. The band will play tunes such as "I'll be Home for Christmas", "Adeste Fidelis", "Santa Claus is Coming to Town", "The Little Drummer Boy", and more! The concert takes place on December 13th at 7:30pm at the Cornhusker Marriot in Lincoln, Nebraska. For more information you may visit www.artsincorporated.org/njo

