Trumpeter Bria Skonberg to perform at the Holland Music Club In Omaha

Trumpeter Bria Skonberg will perform at the Holland Music Club in February. Born in British Columbia, Canada and now residing in New York City, Skonberg has been a featured artist at hundreds of festivals and stages the world over, including New Orleans Jazz & Heritage, Kobe, Monterey, Newport and Montreal Jazz Festivals. Described as “one of the most versatile and imposing musicians of her generation” (Wall Street Journal), she has performed with Jon Batiste, Wycliffe Gordon, Stephane Wrembel, Steven Bernstein, U2 & Sun Ra Arkestra, The American Pops and Vancouver Symphony Orchestras, and more. Bria Skonberg is also a performer and educator, programming concerts and workshops for students of all ages. A 3x Juno Award Nominee, Skonberg's debut LP on Sony Masterworks won for Best Jazz Vocal Album and made the Top 5 on Billboard jazz charts. She has recorded on over 25 albums and recently released her sixth studio solo album Nothing Never Happens consisting of mostly original compositions; Her music has garnered over 13 million streams online and over 85,000 social media followers.

Bria Skonberg will perform on February 24 at 7:30pm at the Holland Music Club at the Holland Performing Arts Center in Omaha. For more information you may visit o-pa.org

