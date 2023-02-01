© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Omaha Blues Society Events - February 2023

KIOS | By Mike Jacobs
Published February 1, 2023 at 11:08 AM CST
bsologo22.jpg

For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing

events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:

February 2: Diamond Empire at The B Bar

February 9: Bennett Matteo Band at The Jewell

February 16: Alaistair Greene at The Jewell

February 23: Brandon Santini at The Jewell

February 23: Blue House with The Rent To Own

Horns at Stocks n' Bonds

For more details you may visit omahablues.com

Mike Jacobs
