Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
Omaha Blues Society Events - February 2023
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing
events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:
February 2: Diamond Empire at The B Bar
February 9: Bennett Matteo Band at The Jewell
February 16: Alaistair Greene at The Jewell
February 23: Brandon Santini at The Jewell
February 23: Blue House with The Rent To Own
Horns at Stocks n' Bonds
For more details you may visit omahablues.com