Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
Omaha Blues Society Events - March 2023
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing
events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:
March 2: Eddie Turner at Philly Sports Bar & Grill
March 3: Nick Schnebelen at The B Bar
March 9: Jarekus Singleton at The Strut
March 23: Tony Holiday at The Jewell
March 30: Ivy Ford at The Jewell
For more details you may visit omahablues.com