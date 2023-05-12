Steelhouse Omaha Community Open House

Steelhouse Omaha will be open to the public for tours of the entire facility. Starting at noon May 14th, several local groups will perform free 30-minute sets during which the public can hear the stage come alive while they take tours of the brand new music venue.

Schedule of events:

11:00 am – 5:00 pm – FREE public tours

Performances – FREE

12:00 pm – 12:30 pm – Central High School Jazz Band

1:00 – 1:30 pm – Nebraska All-Stars

2:00 – 2:30 pm – Omaha Girls Rock

3:00 – 3:30 pm – Salem Baptist Choir

4:00 – 4:45 pm – Enjoli & Timeless

Steelhouse Omaha is O-pa's new live music venue located at 11th and Dodge Streets. It will present a wide variety of concerts, including alternative, rock, hip hop, indie, rap, heavy metal, mixed genres, and more, as well as community events for audiences of up to 3,000. Live Nation is the exclusive promoter in partnership with O-pa. Its unique architecture was designed and built by a project team that included Ennead Architects, Holland Basham Architects, Fisher Dachs, Threshold Acoustics, Kiewit Building Group, and TRI Project Solutions.

For more information you may visit steehouseomaha.com

