Jazz in June 2022 Concert Series

A favorite summer concert event for midwest jazz fans, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Jazz in June concerts take place every Tuesday evening during the month of June. The free concert series, held each Tuesday in June outside the Sheldon Art Museum on the UNL Campus, will feature two sets of music from 7-7:45 p.m. and 8-8:45 p.m., respectively, with a 15-minute intermission. Beyond the performances, the series will include education outreach coordinated by community centers and artists. A market will offer food and drinks from 5 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday. Bike Valet will provide free, secure parking for bicycles from 5 p.m. until an hour after each concert at the east end of the market(For more information about bike valet, contact Outdoor Adventure Center at 402-472-4777).

/////////////////////////////

Performers include:

June 6: Alexis Arai y Su Grupo Latino

Alexis Arai (Ah-RA-ee) is a true gem in today's music industry, showcasing an exceptional talent as a vocalist. Her incredible four-octave range and dynamic style allow her to effortlessly transition from the sultry notes of jazz to the upbeat rhythms of pop, leaving audiences captivated by her versatility. After gracing the stages of The Voice and American Idol, as well as making it to the semifinals on Tengo Talento Mucho Talento, this Nebraska superstar will provide an unforgettable concert. As Jennifer Lopez herself attests, "Her voice is powerful and gives me goosebumps." Get ready to watch the stage ignite when she and her band, comprised of ten exceptional musicians and two dancers, perform.

June 13: Angela Hagenbach Sextet

A Jazz in June favorite, Angela Hagenbach is a fashion-model-turned-jazz singer whose voice has been described as a mocha-rich contralto with razor-sharp intonation. She sings everything from swinging, straight-ahead jazz standards, blues, and original compositions to sensual Latin jazz. Hagenbach has been twice selected by the U.S. Information Agency and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to represent the United States as a jazz ambassador. Based in Kansas City, she is one of the top Brazilian jazz singers in the United States and will be performing as part of a sextet.

June 20: The Metro Jazz Quintet

Experience the captivating allure of classic jazz with Nebraska’s Metro Jazz Quintet. Immerse yourself in the soulful melodies of legendary composers such as Ellington, Gershwin, and Porter as this talented ensemble effortlessly delivers a swinging performance. Comprised of some of the most esteemed jazz artists in the state, it’s no surprise that the Metro Jazz Quintet has been selected as the Lied Center's Jazz Club Artist. These skilled musicians are true masters of their craft, showcasing an impressive range of instrumental virtuosity and technical precision.

June 27: Terrance Simien and The Zydeco Experience

Hailed by Rolling Stone as a “Master of Zyedeco,” two-time Grammy award-winning Terrance Simien makes his first appearance as part of Jazz in June with his band, The Zydeco Experience. Simien creates a hypnotic blend of New Orleans funk-reggae-flavored-world-blues-American roots music that beckons you to your feet and into the groove.Simien has become one of the most respected and accomplished artists in American roots music today. He and his bandmates have performed over 7,000 concerts and toured millions of miles to more than 45 countries during their eventful careers.

///////////////////////////////

To ensure the safety of guests, performers, volunteers and vendors, social distancing will be required per recommendations of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department. Those recommendations are subject to change. In addition, PETS ARE NOT ALLOWED at concerts. Jazz in June organizers respectfully request that concert goers leave their four-legged friends at home unless it is a service animal. Because of the nature of large crowds, the organizers want all patrons to enjoy the event.

For more information about Jazz in June please you may visit jazzinjune.com