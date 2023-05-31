Brownville Concert Series: Keeper of the Keys

When New York and London stayed up late after curtains had dropped, when plates had been cleared but nights still showed promise, which pianists formed the smart, after-hours entertainment? These musicians became destinations unto themselves, their names spoken like luxury hideaways. Don’t miss award-winning singer and pianist Eric Yves Garcia as he walks down the hall of his heroes! Two cabaret performances are scheduled, on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 at 7:30pm. There will also be a concert on Sunday, June 4 at 2pm. For more information you may visit www.brownvilleconcertseries.com or call the box office at (402)875-3331.