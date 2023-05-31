© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Brownville Concert Series: Keeper of the Keys

KIOS
Published May 31, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT

When New York and London stayed up late after curtains had dropped, when plates had been cleared but nights still showed promise, which pianists formed the smart, after-hours entertainment? These musicians became destinations unto themselves, their names spoken like luxury hideaways. Don’t miss award-winning singer and pianist Eric Yves Garcia as he walks down the hall of his heroes! Two cabaret performances are scheduled, on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3 at 7:30pm. There will also be a concert on Sunday, June 4 at 2pm. For more information you may visit www.brownvilleconcertseries.com or call the box office at (402)875-3331.

