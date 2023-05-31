Music at Miller Park Concerts

Music at Miller Park returns this summer. This FREE community-sponsored outdoor summer concert series takes place at the Miller Park Pavilion (2707 Redick Ave) on June 10, July 8 and August 12.

Concerts will include the following performers:

Dreion

Saturday, June 10 | 6:30pm

6:30 pm Opening Performance by Just Wait Jazz

7:30 pm Main Performance by Dreion

An Omaha native now living in Boston, Dreion returns to North Omaha with a combination of pop, gospel, soul, jazz, and R&B, taking inspiration from Prince, Stevie Wonder, James Brown, Michael Jackson, Kirk Franklin, and many more.

Enjoli & Timeless

Saturday, July 8 | 6:30pm

6:30 pm Opening performance by Edem Soul

7:30 pm Main Performance by Enjoli & Timeless

Back by popular demand, Enjoli & Timeless returns to Miller Park. The R&B band that focuses on bringing back the true essence and feel of real R&B music. Known by fans as “The Voice of the City,” Enjoli and her sultry vocals quickly rose to recognition after the release of her debut album, Set the Mood, in 2013. In 2017, Enjoli formed her R&B/Soul band, Timeless. Enjoli & Timeless have opened for artists including Pleasure P, Juvenile, Angela Winbush and CeCe Peniston. The band also toured with the legendary rap artist, Twista.

Hector Anchondo Band

Saturday, August 12 | 6:30pm

6:30 pm Opening performance by BluesEd

7:30 pm Main Performance by Hector Anchondo Band

Winner of the 2020 International Blues Challenge, Hector’s smooth smoky voice, audacious groove of the melodies, and the lyrical mastery of Anchondo’s guitar, weaves stories of a life lived for the love of music.

About the events:

All concerts are free, no ticket required.

Bring blankets, chairs, sunscreen, bug spray, food, drinks (including beer and wine*) and leashed pets!

Shows will go on rain or shine.

For more information you may visit music-at-miller-park

