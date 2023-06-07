The Playing with Fire 2023 Concert Series takes place July 14-15 and August 11-12 at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing.

Gates open at 4:00 PM, Music at 6:45pm Fridays / 4:30pm Saturdays.

Here is the schedule:

FRIDAY JULY 14:

Sugarray Rayford

Eddie 9V

SATURDAY JULY 15:

BluesEd / The Redwoods

Twelve Bar Blues Band

Dom Martin Band

Justin Saladino Band

FRIDAY AUGUST 11:

Thorbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado

Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar

SATURDAY AUGUST 12:

BluesEd / Us & Them

Bywater Call

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

For more information, you may visit www.playingwithfireomaha.net