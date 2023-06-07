Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
Playing with Fire 2023 Concert Series
The Playing with Fire 2023 Concert Series takes place July 14-15 and August 11-12 at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing.
Gates open at 4:00 PM, Music at 6:45pm Fridays / 4:30pm Saturdays.
Here is the schedule:
///////////////////
FRIDAY JULY 14:
Sugarray Rayford
Eddie 9V
//////////////////////////
SATURDAY JULY 15:
BluesEd / The Redwoods
Twelve Bar Blues Band
Dom Martin Band
Justin Saladino Band
//////////////////////
FRIDAY AUGUST 11:
Thorbjorn Risager & The Black Tornado
Samantha Martin & Delta Sugar
///////////////////////////
SATURDAY AUGUST 12:
BluesEd / Us & Them
Bywater Call
Joanne Shaw Taylor
Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
///////////////////////////////////////
For more information, you may visit www.playingwithfireomaha.net