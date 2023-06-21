Meadowlark Music Festival 2023

Returning to their roots, The Meadowlark Music Festival is presenting a set of four concerts in 2023 between July 6-9, including two outdoor concert events.

1. July 6: Meadowlark at Centerpointe featuring The Darryl White Quartet

Centerpointe Amphitheater

2202 S. 11th St. (building faces South St.)

The amphitheater is at the back of the building.

6:30 - 7:45 PM

(In case of rain, the concert will take place in the nearby Saratoga Elementary School Gym, 2215 S. 13th)

Celebrated jazz trumpeter Darryl White performs a free outdoor concert in the Centerpointe Amphitheater behind the new Centerpointe Health & Wellness Center. Well known to Lincoln audiences for his soulful, powerful jazz trumpet performances at Jazz In June, Darryl is celebrating the release of his fourth recording," The Serpent and the Dove.”

The event is free and there will be food trucks available.

2. July 7: Mark Feldman, exceptional violin virtuoso

Fused Co-working Building

151 N 8th St.

“The Barnyard” on the Lower Level

Entrance on 8th St. between Kasumi Sushi and Bierhaus Maisschäler

7:00 - 8:30 PM

Arguably the most eclectic violin virtuoso in history, Mark Feldman has performed as a soloist with major European Symphony Orchestras, toured and recorded over 200 country albums with artists such as Loretta Lynn and Ray Price, and toured and recorded dozens more with major jazz artists including John Abercrombie, John Lovano, and Chris Potter. An ECM recording artist, Mark won first place in Downbeat Magazine’s Talent Deserving Wider Recognition. Mark will be joined by New York guitarist Rolf Sturm (John Zorn, Roswell Rudd, Loudon Wainwright) and award-winning world percussionist Dane Richeson (Bobby McFerrin, Lyle Mays, Roscoe Mitchell).

3. July 8: Astral Mixtape, young award-winning LA quartet

Prairie Pines Nature Preserve

3100 N. 112th St.

Northeast corner of 112th and Adams

7:00 - 8:30 PM

Astral Mixtape is a multifaceted band of LA-based musicians who blend classical instrumental virtuosity with the sounds of their generation. They collaboratively create and perform original compositions and arrangements using a unique line-up of two violins, cello, piano, synthesizer, and electronics. Their music combines the spectacle of pop, the spontaneity of jazz, and the experimentation of contemporary music. Beyond their cutting-edge performances in clubs and concert halls, the quartet has contributed to the soundtracks of numerous short films. Many of these films – such as Leaving the Factory, Broken Layers, and Ink – have won prizes at Cannes and BAFTA film festivals. Most recently, the quartet was named a winner of the prestigious Astral Artists National Competition.

The concert event will also offer food and beverages from Venue and Saro Cider.

4. July 9: Grand Finale

The Jewell

2221 N 24th St. Omaha

In the Capitol District Marriott

7 - 8:30 PM

In a celebration of Meadowlark’s 2023 Season, Mark Feldman’s quartet and Astral Mixtape will share the stage at one of the Midwest’s finest listening rooms, The Jewell. Founded just prior to the pandemic, The Jewell was designed as a music room celebrating Omaha’s musical heritage and features state of the art acoustics and instruments including a Steinway grand piano. Valet parking and a full menu is available.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://MeadowlarkMusicFestival.org

