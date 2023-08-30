© 2023 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS to air Robbie Robertson Special on Sunday

KIOS | By Mike Jacobs
Published August 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT

KIOS will air a special on the life and music of Robbie Robertson on Sunday night, September 3rd at 7:00pm.

"The Lasting Impact of Robbie Robertson" will feature music from Robertson's years as chief writer for the legendary group The Band as well as material from his solo career.

The special will also feature commentary from musicians and writers Jeff Slate and David Gans, Rolling Stone Magazine's Anthony DeCurtis, music critics and authors Holly Gleason, and John Kruth, plus radio host Gregg McVicar.

Mike Jacobs
Mike Jacobs has been with KIOS since 1988 while attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Mike began his career at KIOS working weekends acting as local host for NPR’s Weekend Edition. He also hosted Morning Edition from 1990-1996. Mike began hosting the weekly blues program “Blues in the Afternoon” in October 1994 and took on the responsibilities of jazz programming and maintaining the music library in 1996. He has held the position of Music Director since 2002. In addition to hosting “Jazz in the Afternoon” on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Mike also helps with assembling music for “Jazz From Studio One” hosted by the advanced radio students at the Omaha Public Schools Career Center. Mike is an Omaha native and graduated from Technical High School in 1984.
