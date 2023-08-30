KIOS to air Robbie Robertson Special on Sunday

KIOS will air a special on the life and music of Robbie Robertson on Sunday night, September 3rd at 7:00pm.

"The Lasting Impact of Robbie Robertson" will feature music from Robertson's years as chief writer for the legendary group The Band as well as material from his solo career.

The special will also feature commentary from musicians and writers Jeff Slate and David Gans, Rolling Stone Magazine's Anthony DeCurtis, music critics and authors Holly Gleason, and John Kruth, plus radio host Gregg McVicar.

