Omaha Blues Society Events-September 2023

For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing

events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:

September 15th: Kelli Baker at The B Bar 5:30 PM

September 17th: Chickenbone Slim & The Biscuits Feat. Laura Chavez

at Rathskeller Bier Haus 6:00-9:00 PM

September 27th: Damon Fowler at The Waiting Room 6:00-9:00 PM

For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,

please visit www.omahablues.com