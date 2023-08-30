Content from KIOS staff relating to jazz, blues, and all kinds of music.
Omaha Blues Society Events-September 2023
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing
events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:
September 15th: Kelli Baker at The B Bar 5:30 PM
September 17th: Chickenbone Slim & The Biscuits Feat. Laura Chavez
at Rathskeller Bier Haus 6:00-9:00 PM
September 27th: Damon Fowler at The Waiting Room 6:00-9:00 PM
For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,
please visit www.omahablues.com