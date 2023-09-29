"Carlos" to air on KIOS-FM

Tune in Sunday night October 1 at 7:00pm as KIOS presents "Carlos", a new radio special on the career of the legendary Carlos Santana. The special is a companion to the new documentary film directed by Rudy Valdez.

The special is hosted by music journalist and author Ben Fong Torres. Torres interviews Santana and Valdez and takes us on Santana's musical and personal journey from the 1960's to the present day.

Listen to "Carlos" on Sunday night, October 1 at 7:00pm on KIOS-FM and on the web at www.kios.org