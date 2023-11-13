UNO Jazz Ensembles and Metropolitan Area Youth Jazz Orchestra concert

The University of Nebraska at Omaha Jazz Ensembles and Metropolitan Area Youth Jazz Orchestra (MAYJO) will present a concert featuring classic and contemporary big band literature. Included will be works by Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, and Steely Dan. Concert takes place on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:30pm at the Strauss Performing Arts Center. For more information you may visit the UNO music website .

