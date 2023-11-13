Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.
UNO Jazz Ensembles and Metropolitan Area Youth Jazz Orchestra concert
The University of Nebraska at Omaha Jazz Ensembles and Metropolitan Area Youth Jazz Orchestra (MAYJO) will present a concert featuring classic and contemporary big band literature. Included will be works by Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, and Steely Dan. Concert takes place on Tuesday, November 14 at 7:30pm at the Strauss Performing Arts Center. For more information you may visit the UNO music website .