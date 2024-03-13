© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Metro Jazz Quintet - Favorite Melodies Upside-Down!

Published March 13, 2024 at 11:50 AM CDT
Manuel de la Torre

Experience jazz “club style” with the Metro Jazz Quintet in the intimate setting of the Lied Commons. This new quintet includes many of the finest jazz musicians in Nebraska performing a wide variety of your favorite legendary jazz composers. Enjoy songs you know, but reinvented. The Lied Commons club scene will feature table and theater seating, a candlelight atmosphere, and drinks available for purchase throughout the evening. Showtime is Friday, April 19th at 7:30pm. For more details you may visit www.liedcenter.org/event/metro-jazz-quintet-favorite-melodies-upside-down
