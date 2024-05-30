Nebraska Jazz Orchestra: A Salute to Duke Ellington

The Nebraska Jazz Orchestra presents "NJO: A Salute to Duke Ellington" featuring the 2024 Young Jazz Artist Winner, trombonist Grace Rock. The show will take place on June 6th at 7:30pm at the The Lincoln Marriott Cornhusker Hotel.

Edward Kennedy “Duke” Ellington (April 29, 1899 – May 24, 1974) was an American jazz pianist, composer, and leader of his eponymous jazz orchestra from 1923 through the rest of his life. Considered one of the greatest jazz composers of all time, Duke Ellington had an enormous impact on the popular music of the late 20th century. Having composed more than two thousand songs, his recordings remain among the most popular jazz of the big-band era.

//////////////

Grace Rock is a 19 year old musician from Omaha, Nebraska. She currently attends The University of Nebraska at Omaha as a freshman studying jazz studies. This next year she will be either attending Juilliard, Peabody, or Manhattan School of Music, all of which she has been accepted to. Grace has been involved with multiple programs including NYO Jazz 2023, Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo at Monterey Jazz Festival 2023, Brevard Jazz Camp 2024, Nebraska All State Jazz Orchestra (2021, 2022) and the Metropolitan Area Youth Jazz Orchestra (2021, 2022). Grace currently works at Thompson Music in Omaha, Nebraska teaching students and selling instruments. Grace has performed with artists such as Wycliffe Gordon, Sean Jones, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Gordon Goodwin, Willie Murillo, Jose Valentino, Tanya Darby, Ron Carter, Lakecia Benjamin, and others.

For more information you may visit www.artsincorporated.org/njo/

