Omaha Blues Society Events-June 2024

For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing

events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:

Thursday June 13: 5:30-9:00 PM

BSO Presents "Blues on the Granary Green"

Mike Morgan & The Crawl with BluesEd band

True Blues

Granary Green 7401 Main St. Ralston

Thursday June 20: 6:00-9:00 PM

BSO and the City of Ralston Present

"Blues on the Granary Green"

Toronzo Cannon

7401 Main St. Ralston

Friday June 21: 5:30 PM

BSO Presents Hughes Taylor

B Bar 4330 Leavenworth St.

Thursday June 27 5:30-9:00 PM

BSO Presents "Blues on the Granary Green"

Kelli Baker Band with Blues Ed band True Blues

7401 Main St. Ralston

For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,

please visit www.omahablues.com

