Omaha Blues Society Events-June 2024
For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing
events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:
Thursday June 13: 5:30-9:00 PM
BSO Presents "Blues on the Granary Green"
Mike Morgan & The Crawl with BluesEd band
True Blues
Granary Green 7401 Main St. Ralston
Thursday June 20: 6:00-9:00 PM
BSO and the City of Ralston Present
"Blues on the Granary Green"
Toronzo Cannon
7401 Main St. Ralston
Friday June 21: 5:30 PM
BSO Presents Hughes Taylor
B Bar 4330 Leavenworth St.
Thursday June 27 5:30-9:00 PM
BSO Presents "Blues on the Granary Green"
Kelli Baker Band with Blues Ed band True Blues
7401 Main St. Ralston
For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,
please visit www.omahablues.com
