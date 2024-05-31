© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Jazz Calendar
Jazz and other music events in the Omaha metro area, compiled by KIOS music staff.

Omaha Blues Society Events-June 2024

KIOS | By Mike Jacobs
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:00 PM CDT
Nicole Rochelle/nicolerochellephoto@gmail.com

For the best in live blues in our area, the Omaha Blues Society presents ongoing

events for your consideration. Upcoming performances include:

///////////////////////

Thursday June 13: 5:30-9:00 PM

BSO Presents "Blues on the Granary Green"

Mike Morgan & The Crawl with BluesEd band

True Blues

Granary Green 7401 Main St. Ralston

////////////////////////////

Thursday June 20: 6:00-9:00 PM

BSO and the City of Ralston Present

"Blues on the Granary Green"

Toronzo Cannon

7401 Main St. Ralston

////////////////////////////

Friday June 21: 5:30 PM

BSO Presents Hughes Taylor

B Bar 4330 Leavenworth St.

////////////////////////////

Thursday June 27 5:30-9:00 PM

BSO Presents "Blues on the Granary Green"

Kelli Baker Band with Blues Ed band True Blues

7401 Main St. Ralston

////////////////////////////////////

For more information on The Blues Society of Omaha,

please visit www.omahablues.com

//////////////////////////////////
Mike Jacobs
Mike Jacobs has been with KIOS since 1988 while attending the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Mike began his career at KIOS working weekends acting as local host for NPR’s Weekend Edition. He also hosted Morning Edition from 1990-1996. Mike began hosting the weekly blues program “Blues in the Afternoon” in October 1994 and took on the responsibilities of jazz programming and maintaining the music library in 1996. He has held the position of Music Director since 2002. In addition to hosting “Jazz in the Afternoon” on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Mike also helps with assembling music for “Jazz From Studio One” hosted by the advanced radio students at the Omaha Public Schools Career Center. Mike is an Omaha native and graduated from Technical High School in 1984.
