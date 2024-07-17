NOMAFEST 2024

NOMAFEST is the annual music celebration organized by North Omaha Music & Arts. It features a variety of local and national music talent as they help support our vision to energize the community and honor its rich musical history.

The celebration takes place August 3-4. Visitors may enjoy live music, vendors, food trucks, a Master Class, a Town Hall on the State of the Music and an area for the kids to play.

NOMA Fest 2024 schedule:

Saturday, August 3rd, 2024

11am – NOMA Nuggets

2pm – NOMAFEST Drumline Competition

4pm – Alexis Arai

5pm – The Marcus Lewis Big Band Brass & Boujee

6pm – NOMA Ensemble ft. Malik Work and Daryl Jr.

8pm – Eric Darius

Sunday August 4th, 2024

10:30am – Omaha Conservatory of Music’s String Sprouts performance

11am – NOMA Nuggets

12pm – The State Of The Music: Town Hall Discussion With Dana Murray

2pm – Malik Work Master Class

3pm – Chad Stoner

4pm – The Toast

5pm – Marcey Yates

6pm – Big Wade & Black Swan Theory

For more information you may visit:

https://northomahamusic.org/

