NOMAFEST 2024
NOMAFEST is the annual music celebration organized by North Omaha Music & Arts. It features a variety of local and national music talent as they help support our vision to energize the community and honor its rich musical history.
The celebration takes place August 3-4. Visitors may enjoy live music, vendors, food trucks, a Master Class, a Town Hall on the State of the Music and an area for the kids to play.
NOMA Fest 2024 schedule:
Saturday, August 3rd, 2024
11am – NOMA Nuggets
2pm – NOMAFEST Drumline Competition
4pm – Alexis Arai
5pm – The Marcus Lewis Big Band Brass & Boujee
6pm – NOMA Ensemble ft. Malik Work and Daryl Jr.
8pm – Eric Darius
Sunday August 4th, 2024
10:30am – Omaha Conservatory of Music’s String Sprouts performance
11am – NOMA Nuggets
12pm – The State Of The Music: Town Hall Discussion With Dana Murray
2pm – Malik Work Master Class
3pm – Chad Stoner
4pm – The Toast
5pm – Marcey Yates
6pm – Big Wade & Black Swan Theory
For more information you may visit:
https://northomahamusic.org/