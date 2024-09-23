The Preservation Hall Jazz Band returns to the Lied Center

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 60 years and marches Crescent City tradition forward in their brilliant stage performances. Returning to the Lied for the first time since 2006, the band has spread its hometown’s iconic sound to festival stages from Coachella to Newport, performing among peers and legends, such as Stevie Wonder, Elvis Costello, and the Grateful Dead, as well as modern giants, such as Beck, The Foo Fighters, My Morning Jacket, and the Black Keys.

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band will perform on Friday, October 18 at 7:30pm at the Lied Center For the Performing Arts. For more information you may visit www.liedcenter.org

