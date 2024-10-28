Boney James Slow Burn Tour to visit Steelhouse Omaha

Acclaimed Jazz saxophonist Boney James will visit Steelhouse Omaha in December. The saxophonist and his Slow Burn Tour will perform on December 19th at 7:00pm.

The concert will showcase music from Boney's new Concord release, Slow Burn.

Slow Burn is a new high point in a remarkable career that now spans more than three decades and includes a long list of accolades; four GRAMMY nominations, three NAACP Image Award nominations, a Soul Train Award for Best Jazz Album and four RIAA Gold Record certifications. In 2009, Billboard named James one of the Top 3 Contemporary Jazz Artists of the decade. In 2024 year Boney became the first ever artist to score 20 number one singles on the Billboard Smooth Jazz chart.

For more information you may visit steelhouseomaha.com