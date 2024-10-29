Critically acclaimed jazz vocalists, recording artists and educators, Jackie Allen and Susie Thorne team up to bring you a bit of fun and friendly (and a bit catty) vocal competition, “Jazz at the J: Dueling Divas”. The mark of a great interpreter is the ability to own a song. Jackie and Susie perform individual interpretations of familiar repertoire for you to make your own decision on "Who Sang It Better".

Hailing from Lincoln and Omaha respectively, the Divas perform songs from the Great American Song Book including iconic classics from George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Irving Berlin with duets and medleys from Burt Bacharach and Hal David to the Beatles and beyond.

Dueling Divas performances include the antics of a friendly competition worthy of two divas in action with one-up-man-ship or "one-up-woman-ship,” along with audience participation and gags to boot! Dueling Divas concerts are appropriate for audiences of all ages. Expect to come away feeling both entertained and enlightened. Jackie Allen and Susie Thorne are joined by Nebraska’s top rhythm section musicians: Jeff Jenkins (Piano), Hans Sturm (Double Bass), Joey Gulizia (Percussion).

Jazz at the J: Dueling Divas takes place on Thursday, November 14th at 7:30pm. For more information you may visit jccomaha.org