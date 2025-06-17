Stanley Clarke: Tiny Desk Concert

This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk honors the anniversaries of landmark albums that have shaped the course of music and culture.

Once the Tiny Desk logo fades away, one of the things you'll notice is a wall of amps. Robust sound has always been a hallmark of bassist Stanley Clarke 's musicality; he reminded our audio team not only to pay attention to what the soundboard says but also if it sounds good.

Clarke's storied career has been awash with showcases in his virtuosity on the acoustic and electric basses. He's worked with fellow music titans like Chick Corea , George Duke , Jean Luc Ponty and Al Di Meola , and has scored for film and television. From 1974–1976, Clarke dropped a series of solo albums (Stanley Clarke, Journey to Love and School Days) that would herald his status as a force in music and foreshadow his 2022 designation as an NEA Jazz Master .

Indicative of his passion for spotlighting young musicians, Clarke's latest ensemble, 4EVER (a call back to his band Return to Forever ), features saxophonist Emilio Modeste, guitarist Colin Cook, drummer Jeremiah Collier, violinist Evan Garr and keyboardist Cameron Graves.

Opening the set is "Song to John" from 1975's Journey to Love, with Graves and Cook proving they're more than up to the task laid before them. "Yesterday Princess," from Clarke's 1974 self-titled album, gives violinist Garr the chance to shine as his fingers dance over the fingerboard. The performance moves into the electric realm with 2003's "1, 2, To The Bass," a track that manages to be both smooth (hat tip to Modeste) and funky at the same time. Collier's toms build up to the entry of Clarke at work as they close with one of his biggest hits, "School Days." A little over 50 years since his solo debut, Clarke reminds the audience that there are still new ways to be dazzled by the innovative and solid fullness of his instrument.

SET LIST

"Song to John"

"Yesterday Princess"

"1,2, To the Bass"

"School Days"

MUSICIANS

Stanley Clarke: bass

Cameron Graves: piano, keys

Colin Cook: guitar

Emilio Modeste: saxophone

Evan Garr: violin

Jeremiah Collier: drums

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: MItra I. Arthur

Director: Maia Stern

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Video Editor: Joshua Bryant

Videographers: Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Dora Levite

Photographer: Michael Zamora

Tiny Desk Team: Lars Gotrich, Ashley Pointer

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

Copyright 2025 NPR