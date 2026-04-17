© 2026 91.5 KIOS-FM

531-299-0299 or 877-915-KIOS (877-915-5467)
3230 Burt St, Omaha, NE 68131
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Live & Local Omaha

Kiewit Luminarium’s “Finding Titanic: The Secret Mission” is a Fun, Hands-On Exhibit - Annie Narzisi Explains

By Mike Hogan
Published April 17, 2026 at 9:04 AM CDT
-

Kiewit Luminarium is a place for people of all ages, identities, and backgrounds to explore astonishing phenomena at the intersection of science, art, and human perception.

“Finding Titanic: The Secret Mission” is on display at the Kiewit Luminarium through April 26th. Chief Advancement Officer Annie Narzisi spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the super cool immersive experience, recreating the world of Cold War top-secret exploration that led to the famous discovery. Developed in partnership with Dr. Robert Ballard who led the discovery mission, the exhibition goes deep into the science and technology that made the whole mission possible. 

More information can be found at https://kiewitluminarium.org/findingtitanic/.

Tags
Live & Local Omaha KIOS Local Contentlive and local"Live & Local"
Mike Hogan
By joining the staff at KIOS as the local "Morning Edition" Host in November of 2017, Mike Hogan’s radio career has come full circle. His first radio job was with St. Louis, Missouri NPR affiliate 88.1 FM KDHX.
See stories by Mike Hogan