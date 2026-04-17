Kiewit Luminarium’s “Finding Titanic: The Secret Mission” is a Fun, Hands-On Exhibit - Annie Narzisi Explains

Kiewit Luminarium is a place for people of all ages, identities, and backgrounds to explore astonishing phenomena at the intersection of science, art, and human perception.

“Finding Titanic: The Secret Mission” is on display at the Kiewit Luminarium through April 26th. Chief Advancement Officer Annie Narzisi spoke with Mike Hogan on “Live & Local” about the super cool immersive experience, recreating the world of Cold War top-secret exploration that led to the famous discovery. Developed in partnership with Dr. Robert Ballard who led the discovery mission, the exhibition goes deep into the science and technology that made the whole mission possible.

More information can be found at https://kiewitluminarium.org/findingtitanic/.

