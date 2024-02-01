Weekend Forum 01-27-24

Many county assessors in Nebraska are in the crosshairs of public attention because of tax increases in property valuations they set that may result in big increases paid by property owners.

Home valuations are up and so are the tempers of thousands of Douglas County residents. This comes even though the valuation process is established by state law and assessors have no say in the property tax rates set by various political subdivisions.

The assessor’s office says it is following the law. State law says, “Nebraska revised Statute 77-201 provides all property with exception of agriculture and horticultural land be valued at its actual value.”

So how exactly does the valuation process work? Find out at the Jan. 25 NoonForum from the person who sets the valuations in the Omaha area, Douglas County Assessor Walt Peffer.

Peffer, a veteran real estate executive, has worked in city government and as a lobbyist. He ran unopposed in the May 2022 primary and assumed office in January 2023.

Recorded on 1-25-24 at the Omaha Press Club.

