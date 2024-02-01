© 2024 91.5 KIOS-FM

Weekend Forum 01-27-24

By Joshua LaBure,
Todd Hatton
Published February 1, 2024 at 10:53 AM CST

Many county assessors in Nebraska are in the crosshairs of public attention because of tax increases in property valuations they set that may result in big increases paid by property owners.

Home valuations are up and so are the tempers of thousands of Douglas County residents. This comes even though the valuation process is established by state law and assessors have no say in the property tax rates set by various political subdivisions.

The assessor’s office says it is following the law. State law says, “Nebraska revised Statute 77-201 provides all property with exception of agriculture and horticultural land be valued at its actual value.”

So how exactly does the valuation process work? Find out at the Jan. 25 NoonForum from the person who sets the valuations in the Omaha area, Douglas County Assessor Walt Peffer.

Peffer, a veteran real estate executive, has worked in city government and as a lobbyist. He ran unopposed in the May 2022 primary and assumed office in January 2023.

Recorded on 1-25-24 at the Omaha Press Club.

Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
Todd Hatton
Todd is a recent transplant to the shores of the Missouri, hailing originally from western Kentucky where he got his start in radio almost 30 years ago at WKYX-WKYQ in Paducah. He transitioned to public radio in 1992 as local host of All Things Considered on WKMS before moving to California and Florida.
