Ambiology 02-06-23

By Joshua LaBure,
Topher Booth
Published February 6, 2023 at 3:44 PM CST
Andrew Chalk & Tom James ScottHigh TorCalluna
Alex Somers & Aska MatsumiyaLight Past Blue, Pt. 2Light Past Blue (EP)
Hiroshi YoshimuraFeelGreen (1986)
Heather Woods BroderickCaracolDomes

SYML

Sim - ool

I Wanted to LeaveEP - You knew it was me
Aphex Twin#3Selected Ambient Works Vol II
KMRUAs I WanderedEpoch (2022)
Christopher Willits & Ryuichi Sakamoto Abandoned SilenceAncient Future
Annie HartThe Earth Loves You BackEverything Pale Blue
New Animals From the AirEluviumTalk amongst the Trees
Max Richter, Louisa Fuller, Natalia Bonner, John Metcalfe, Chris Worsey & Ian BurdgeOn the nature of daylight (Entropy)The Blue Notebooks
Joshua LaBure
Joshua LaBure is a documentary filmmaker, radio producer and podcaster based out of Omaha, Nebraska. His experience includes having directed and produced several short films, two narrative features and two documentary features, with his works featured at the Lone Star Film Festival, The Bureau of Creative Works and other filmmaker showcases. His most recent documentary had a sold-out premiere and received a standing ovation at the Benson Theatre. Furthermore, he founded the Denver Filmmakers Collective, which hosted local filmmaker showcases, has served on jury for major film festivals and has hosted countless film screenings.
Topher Booth
Coming soon.
