The 2025 Playing with Fire Concert Series takes place July 25-26 at the

Slowdown, 729 N 14th Street.

Performances will include the following artists:

The Cinelli Brothers

July 25 @ 7:00 PM

Harry Manx & Kevin Breit

Jared William Gottberg

Danielle Nicole Band

July 26 @ 6:30 PM

Alice Armstrong

Marcus Trummer

For more information you may visit:

www.playingwithfireomaha.net