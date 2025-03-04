The Metro Jazz Quintet presents "BEBOP! The music of Charlie Parker, Dizzy Gillespie, Miles Davis and more!" at the Lied Center in Lincoln in April.

Following sold-out 2023-24 Season performances, experience jazz “club style” with the Metro Jazz Quintet in the intimate setting of the Lied Commons. This exciting quintet includes many of the finest jazz musicians in Nebraska performing a wide variety of music from your favorite legendary jazz composers. The Lied Commons club scene will feature table seating, a candlelight atmosphere, and drinks available for purchase throughout the evening.

Showtimes at the Lied Center in Lincoln are:

Friday, April 11| 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 12| 7:30 PM

For more information, you may visit:

https://www.liedcenter.org/event/metro-jazz-quintet-bebop



