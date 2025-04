A concert with the University of Nebraska at Omaha Jazz Ensembles will take place Tuesday, May 8 at 7:30pm.

The concert will take place at the Strauss Performing Arts Center Concert Hall on the UNO Campus, 60th and Dodge Streets with UNO Jazz II, III and University Band.

For more information you may visit events.unomaha.edu/event/uno-jazz-ensembles-concert