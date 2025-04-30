Herb Alpert & Tijuana Brass

Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Bass & Other Delights will perform at the Holland Center on Tuesday, October 7.

2025 is a big year for Herb Alpert. He turned 90 years old on March 31, his classic album Whipped Cream & Other Delights will be 60 years old, he and his wife Lani are still celebrating their marriage of 50 years and due to an outpouring from longtime fans, Alpert will, for the first time in over 35 years, tour with an all new Tijuana Brass. All of the great songs and wonderful memories that fans grew up listening to will be performed by Alpert and his exciting new touring band in a once in a lifetime concert tour, featuring hits like "The Lonely Bull," "Spanish Flea," "Taste of Honey," "Tijuana Taxi," "This Guy's In Love With You," "What Now My Love," "Casino Royale," "Ladyfingers" and "Rise."

Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Bass & Other Delights come to the Holland Center on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 7:30 p.m. For more information you may visit https://www.o-pa.org

