Jazz in June 2025

GREAT JAZZ IN THE GREAT OUTDOORS



University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s free concert series, Jazz in June, concerts take place every Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. during the month of June. Beyond the performances, the series will include education outreach coordinated by community centers and artists. A market will offer food and drinks from 5 to 9 p.m. each Tuesday. Alcohol and dogs are not allowed at the event.



Jazz in June has been a summer tradition of family fun and great music every Tuesday in June since 1992, making it Lincoln’s longest-running outdoor concert series. As a free event, the community is invited to support this program through Give to Lincoln Day or through the University of Nebraska Foundation. This program is presented by the University of Nebraska Lincoln.



VIP tickets include a guaranteed space in the VIP section (you must bring your own chair or blanket).

Purchase a season pass and receive a 20% discount on VIP tickets to all Jazz in June events.

CHECK OUT THE LINEUP BELOW!

JUMAANE SMITH

Tuesday, June 3, 2025 | 7:00PM

Michael Bublé ‘s legendary trumpet player, Jumaane Smith is an electrifying performer bringing irresistible grooves to Jazz in June's opening night!

CAITY GYORGY

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 7:00PM



With three JUNO Awards to her name, Caity brings the energy of old-school swing with a modern twist that appeals to everyone. Her performance will be filled with a delightful mix of swinging rhythms, heartfelt lyrics and unforgettable style that will thrill every audience member.

PETE FUCINARO

Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 7:00PM

Nebraska native Pete Fucinaro brings his vibrant contemporary sound to Jazz in June. As a former member of the seven-time Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Band, Pete is making a statement with his unique blend of traditional and innovative saxophone style.

SAM GREENFIELD

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 | 7:00PM

Saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist Sam Greenfield has shared the stage with renowned hip-hop and folk artist Ed Sheeran, R&B and pop princess Mariah Carey, and the soulful John Legend among others. Experience his Nebraska debut at Jazz in June!

For more information you may visit: www.liedcenter.org/jazz-june-2025

