Jazz on the Green 2025

Published May 20, 2025 at 12:05 PM CDT

Jazz on the Green returns to Turner Park at Midtown Crossing( 3110 Farnam Street) in Omaha this summer.
This annual outdoor concert series runs July 10 – August 14 and is free and open to the public. No ticket or registration required. Upcoming shows include:
Shaun Johnson + the Big Band Experience
July 10, 2025
Jumaane Smith Quintet
July 17, 2025
LowDown Brass Band
July 24, 2025
Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
July 31, 2025
Brass Queens
August 7, 2025
Marcos Eduardo's Explosion Latina
August 14, 2025
For more details you may visit:
o-pa.org

