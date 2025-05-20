Jazz on the Green 2025
Jazz on the Green returns to Turner Park at Midtown Crossing( 3110 Farnam Street) in Omaha this summer.
This annual outdoor concert series runs July 10 – August 14 and is free and open to the public. No ticket or registration required. Upcoming shows include:
Shaun Johnson + the Big Band Experience
July 10, 2025
Jumaane Smith Quintet
July 17, 2025
LowDown Brass Band
July 24, 2025
Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal
July 31, 2025
Brass Queens
August 7, 2025
Marcos Eduardo's Explosion Latina
August 14, 2025
For more details you may visit:
o-pa.org