Jazz on the Green 2025

Jazz on the Green returns to Turner Park at Midtown Crossing( 3110 Farnam Street) in Omaha this summer.

This annual outdoor concert series runs July 10 – August 14 and is free and open to the public. No ticket or registration required. Upcoming shows include:

Shaun Johnson + the Big Band Experience

July 10, 2025

Jumaane Smith Quintet

July 17, 2025

LowDown Brass Band

July 24, 2025

Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal

July 31, 2025

Brass Queens

August 7, 2025

Marcos Eduardo's Explosion Latina

August 14, 2025

For more details you may visit:

o-pa.org