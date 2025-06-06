Postmodern Jukebox to perform in Omaha

Fresh from playing their 1,000th show, retro musical collective Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ) has announced the 2025 US SUMMER leg of their "MAGIC & MOONLIGHT” World Tour. The group will travel the length and breadth of North America headlining shows from July 1st onward. "If we've learned anything from ten years of touring the world, it's that great music has the ability to transcend time and space in a way that is best described as 'magic," says Postmodern Jukebox creator and show director, Scott Bradlee. "In fact, all of us likely have a song or two that instantly transports us to another place. Our 'Moonlight & Magic' World Tour is meant to celebrate this phenomenon through breathtaking live performances that will be remembered long after the curtain falls." Concertgoers can expect to enter a parallel musical universe where modern-day earworms and iconic pop hits alike are reimagined in classic genres like 1920s jazz, Swing, Doo-wop and Motown, and brought to life by a cast of some of the world’s best singers, dancers, and instrumentalists.

Postmodern Jukebox will perform on Sunday, August 24, 2025 at 8:00PM at the Holland Performing Arts Center. For more information you may visit o-pa.org