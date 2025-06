The 2025 Music in the Parks series returns to the metro area this summer.

The 56th year of the series presents a wide variety of artists, performing at local outdoor venues. Artists include Susie Thorne, Robert Glaser, Jorge Nila, Michael Lyon, and many more.

Admission to these shows is free and open to the public.

For information on performances, showtimes and venues, you may visit: www.omahamusic.com/news/article/music-in-the-parks-2025