NOMAFEST 2025 takes place August 9-10 in Omaha.

NOMAFEST features a powerhouse lineup that blends blues, funk, R&B, and jazz, with the first of the two-day celebration, August 9th, taking place in Turner Park at Midtown Crossing. The festival promises unforgettable performances and a true taste of musical magic. Music gets underway at 6pm.

Get ready to move with Ghost-Note, the high-energy funk band led by Grammy-winning percussionists Robert “Sput” Searight and Nate Werth. They’re joined by legendary blues-rock guitarist Eric Gales, known for his electrifying style often compared to Hendrix, and multi-Grammy-nominated saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin, bringing her bold fusion of jazz, funk, R&B, and soul!

The second day of music performances takes place at NOMA, 2510 North 24th Street. Music starts at 5:00pm with featured artists including Dana Murray & The Manifesto and Heidi Martin.

Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, you may visit northomahamusic.org/nomafest