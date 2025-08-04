Terence Blanchard to perform in Omaha

Terence Blanchard returns to Omaha to perform this fall. Two-time Oscar® nominee, six-time Grammy®-winner, and 2018 USA Fellow trumpeter/composer Terence Blanchard is an artistic force. From his expansive work composing the scores for Spike Lee films ranging from the documentary When the Levees Broke, about Blanchard’s hometown of New Orleans during the devastation from Hurricane Katrina to the epic Malcolm X; and the latest Lee film, Da 5 Bloods which was released by Netflix in June 2020, Blanchard has interwoven melodies that created strong backdrops to human stories.

Terence Blanchard will perform on Saturday, October 11 at 7:30PM at the Holland Performing Arts Center. For more information you may visit the Omaha Performing Arts website.

