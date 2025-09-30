J.R. Robinson Band at NOMA

The J.R. Robinson Band will perform at North Omaha Music & Arts (NOMA) on October 4th.

J.R. Robinson has been on over 30 #1 hit records, more than 6,000 recording sessions & played on records that have sold over 500 million copies worldwide. He is considered one of the most recorded drummers in history, was awarded one Grammy Award for the Rufus and Chaka Khan single "Ain't Nobody" & has played drums on more than fifty Grammy winning works. “Off The Wall”, “Don’t stop til you get enough”, “Rock With You” -Michael Jackson , “Didn’t We Almost Have It All” - Whitney Houston,“Higher Love” - Steve Winwood, “We Are The World” & TONS more.

See the J.R. Robinson Band perform in person at NOMA on Saturday, October 4th at 7pm. Ticket holders will receive a special closed rehearsal invite to see JR in action the day before the show on Oct 3rd. For more information, you may visit northomahamusic.org

You may also call (531)867-4280.