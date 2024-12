On Christmas Eve join us for NPR's Jazz Piano Christmas from the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C with host Felix Contreras.

This year, we'll hear modern takes on holiday classics by Jahari Stampley, Kris Davis and Roberto Fonseca, performed to a sold-out audience at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Jazz Piano Christmas airs at 8pm Christmas Eve on KIOS-FM and on the web at

www.kios.org