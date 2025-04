Dr. Pete Madsen, Professor of Music/Coordinator of Jazz Studies/Trombone Teacher at University of Nebraska at Omaha, joined Jazz in the Afternoon host Mike Jacobs for a live on-air conversation on April 2nd. In a wide ranging discussion, Madsen discussed his work as an educator, trombone player, his latest recording and upcoming UNO Jazz concerts.

Click on the link to listen to the interview.

(Recording engineer: Mike Jacobs/KIOS.)