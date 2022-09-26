Remembering Pharoah Sanders

Legendary saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He was 81.

Known as one of the most influential and respected tenor saxophonists since his legendary recordings and performances with John Coltrane in the 1960s, Sanders' single best-known piece of music was "The Creator Has a Master Plan," an expansive performance from 1969.

A bandleader in his own right, Sanders was also a frequent sideman and guest on many adventuresome recordings since the 1960s, notably on the Sonny Sharrock recording Ask The Ages.

His inspired, hot fire music was an experience of sacred jazz at its most direct and immediate.

